Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is on a three-day visit to the Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry remarked how the poor people's money can be utilized for the construction of roads across the country.

Addressing a presser here in Guwahati, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Now we have decided to take money from poor people and make roads and the centre has issued bonds related to that."

"We have urged retired people, journalists or even constables to invest with us and will provide 8 per cent interest yearly in return and it will be deposited in banks on a monthly basis," he added.

Further, the Union Minister urged the people to come forward and invest in NHAI's infra-investment bonds and make the small people grow instead of the upper class.

"We don't have issues with money as we are getting a lot of foreign investments but we want to make roads from poor people's money," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari added.

Earlier in October, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted a video about the National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) bonds, which he said will offer an effective return of 8 per cent per annum.

Notably, these InvIT bonds have been listed on BSE and NSE, providing an opportunity for investors to invest and trade.

What is NHAI’s InvIT?

NHAI InvIT is the infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to support the government’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). NHAI’s InvIT is a Trust established by NHAI under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and SEBI (Security and Exchange Board of India) regulations.