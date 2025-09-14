‘We will indirectly fund terror’: Pahalagam victim’s daughter urges boycott of India-Pakistan match

Asavari Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has urged authorities and fans to boycott the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match scheduled in Dubai on September 14.

The high-profile fixture will be the first meeting between the two sides since border tensions escalated in May, when India carried out strikes on terror infrastructure across the border following the Pahalgam killings.

Speaking to reporters, Asavari said holding the match just months after the attack disrespects the memory of the victims. “I feel that today’s match should not take place. Just over five months ago, the Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives. If the BCCI still thinks they should go ahead with the match, then it is wrong,” she said.

Asavari recalled being in Baisaran Valley with her parents on the day terrorists opened fire, killing her father and a family friend, Kaustubh Ganbote. She said staging the match would be “playing with the emotions” of those who lost loved ones.

“I feel deep shame for those ready to play, those who organise the game, and those who will cheer this evening, forgetting the Pahalgam attack, the sacrifices of soldiers, and countless such tragedies,” she added.

Her remarks align with the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has also demanded cancellation of the contest, calling it an insult to national sentiment.

While India has ruled out bilateral cricket with Pakistan under its current sports policy, encounters continue in multilateral events such as the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments.

Asavari said true respect for the victims would be to refuse engagement with “a country that sponsors terror.” She urged people to switch off their televisions, arguing that by watching, “we will indirectly fund terror.”

She also questioned the willingness of celebrated cricketers to take the field under such circumstances. “I am surprised that those hailed as heroes are ready to play, despite Pahalgam and so many other attacks,” she said. (With inputs from PTI)