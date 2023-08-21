Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established communication with the orbiter of the already present Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon as it embarks on the historic “soft-landing” on the lunarsurface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Chandrayaan-2 is the previous edition of India's lunar mission.

“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” ISRO wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.