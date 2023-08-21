"Welcome Buddy": Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's establishes communication with Ch-2 orbiter, says ISRO
“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” ISRO wrote on X.
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Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's establishes communication with Ch-2 orbiter
Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established communication with the orbiter of the already present Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon as it embarks on the historic “soft-landing” on the lunarsurface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
Chandrayaan-2 is the previous edition of India's lunar mission.
“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” ISRO wrote on X.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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