West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room to assist Indians in Gulf region

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 4 established a dedicated control room to assist Indian nationals in West Asia amid the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States.



In a statement, the MEA said the move comes in view of the “current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region” and underscored that the safety and well-being of nearly one crore Indian citizens living and working in the region remains a top priority for New Delhi.



“A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region,” the ministry said. The control room will function from 9 am to 9 pm and can be contacted at 1800118797 (Toll Free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905.





A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. Details are as below ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/nK3d6SY9Pa pic.twitter.com/v2EhUI5B1x — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 4, 2026





The development follows a sharp escalation in hostilities after the United States carried out military strikes on February 28, reportedly killing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched a series of retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.



As tensions intensified, the Indian Embassy in Iran relocated hundreds of Indian students from Tehran to safer locations within the country as a precautionary measure.



On Tuesday, the MEA noted that India cannot remain “impervious to any development” that adversely affects its citizens in the region. It said New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is in contact with governments in the region as well as other key partners.



The ministry reiterated that it will take appropriate decisions in the national interest while ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad.