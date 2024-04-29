BJP workers in Siliguri's Matigara area observed a 12-hour protest on Monday following an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, saw BJP workers claiming that TMC members assaulted them in Darjeeling in support of their party.

Protesters blocked NH-31 for several hours and set tires ablaze outside Matigara police station as part of their demonstration today.

The BJP workers staged their protest outside Matigara Police Station, recounting the alleged attack by TMC workers in Darjeeling on Sunday.

Narrating the ordeal, BJP worker Nand Kishore Thakur shared details of the incident. Thakur stated that after the voting on April 26, he and other BJP workers returned home peacefully. However, they were reportedly verbally abused by TMC workers for supporting the BJP and subsequently attacked later that evening.

"After the voting concluded on April 26, we peacefully went home. They (TMC) arrived and started abusing us for supporting the BJP. We informed the village chief and former village chief, but no action was taken. Yesterday, a group of 25-30 people came to our home and attacked us, resulting in injuries to seven people. The attackers were affiliated with TMC," said BJP worker Nand Kishore Thakur on April 28.

Thakur also mentioned their attempt to file a First Information Report (FIR) at Matigara Police Station, which was allegedly denied by the police.

Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat constituencies voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. Meanwhile, the Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin seats are scheduled for Phase 3 polling on May 7.

The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are taking place in seven phases, with results for all 543 seats set to be declared on June 4.