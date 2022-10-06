At least eight people were reported dead after a flash flood hit Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on October 6. The incident took place at around 9 pm in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar.

Locals informed that eight deaths have been confirmed and more than ten people have been injured and brought to hospitals. Four of the deceased are females.

Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta told reporters that several people were caught in the river and many were washed away, with the corpses of eight persons retrieved.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara also informed the media persons that all of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were washed away and13 persons were admitted to a neighbouring hospital with minor injuries.

Several people took to social media to post the video of the flash flood and reported it happened during Durga Viserjan near the Malbazar river. “More than 100 people missing. No one knows how many dead! Many trying to save their loved ones! A black day for my home town. We need all your prayers,” one user said.