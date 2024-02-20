West Bengal braces for yet another political showdown as the Calcutta High Court upheld BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Sandeshkhali, a move met with resistance from local authorities earlier today. North 24 Parganas district, has become a focal point of contention following allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool Congress leaders and widespread complaints of harassment and extortion.

Mr. Adhikari, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, faced obstruction at Dhamakhali as police and riot control forces thwarted his attempt to board a ferry to Sandeshkhali. Despite having a court order permitting his visit, authorities prevented him from proceeding, prompting Mr. Adhikari's criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led government's disregard for the judiciary's directive.

Yesterday's ruling from the Calcutta High Court granted permission for Mr. Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali, with the condition that they refrain from engaging in activities that could jeopardize law and order. However, today's events saw a clash between the court's decision and the actions of local authorities, leading to a standoff between the BJP leader and law enforcement.

In a parallel development, CPM's Brinda Karat also faced impediments at Dhamakhali, further exacerbating tensions in the region. With BJP and CPM supporters staging separate demonstrations, the political landscape in Sandeshkhali remains volatile.

The controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali erupted when the BJP accused aides of local Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual harassment and other nefarious activities. Ground reports by NDTV corroborated allegations of land grab and extortion, echoing the grievances of local residents who accused Shahjahan's associates of exploiting government welfare schemes for personal gain.

Shahjahan, currently on the run following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team conducting corruption raids, has intensified the scrutiny on Sandeshkhali. With two of his aides already in custody, the state police have made 17 arrests and established complaint centers to address the grievances of residents.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of instigating unrest on the island, with Mamata Banerjee suggesting an "RSS base" in Sandeshkhali, alluding to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's alleged involvement in the turmoil.