West Bengal: Blast at firecracker factory claims three people lives
A massive blast rocked West Bengal following a fire reported inside an illegal fire crackers factory in West Bengal's and claimed three people lives.
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West Bengal: Blast at firecracker factory claims three people lives
A massive blast rocked West Bengal following a fire reported inside an illegal fire crackers factory in West Bengal's and claimed three people lives, police said on August 27.
Several houses adjoining the illegal fire crackers factory have suffered damages.
This is a developing story, further deatils awaited.
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