3 persons were killed and 2 seriously injured as TMC leader’s house blows up in explosion at Bhupatinagar in Medinipur District.

According to reports, TMC leader Rajkumar Manna, whose house exploded was making bombs at his home when this high intensity explosion happened.

Rajkumar Manna, who is also the booth president of TMC and 2 others died on spot as soon as the explosion took place. It is alleged that the bombs were intended to be hurled at Contai where party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was scheduled to hold a public rally on December 3.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari took to twitter and demanded an NIA investigation into the matter. He said that Bombs are West Bengal’s most successful Cottage Industry products and are widely produced in TMC leaders' homes across Bengal.