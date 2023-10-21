In its sustained drive transborder crimes and Gold smuggling, BSF troops under the Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled another smuggling bid and apprehended one gold smuggler along with Gold biscuits at the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

On October 20, in a specific BSF intelligence based operation, troops of the 138 Battalion of the BSF apprehended one Gold smuggler and seized five Gold biscuits weighing 582.985 Gms worth Rs 35.87 lakhs from his possession at the Indo-Bangladesh Border of Coochbehar district in West Bengal.

The apprehended smuggler and seized items are being handed over to nearest Custom Office for further legal action.

Considering the the vulnerability of India-Bangladesh international border, heightened activities of gold smugglers, drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are making concerted efforts to keep the border safe and crime free.