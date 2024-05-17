The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 17 raided the residences of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, at Kathi, in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The raid was conducted in connection with the ongoing probe into the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker during the post-poll violence in 2021, as per reports.

A police personnel informed that a team of CBI officers raided the houses of Kathi Block no 3 TMC leader Debabrata Panda and another block president Nandadulal Maiti in the early hours of May 17, in connection with its ongoing investigation.

"Panda, Nandadulal's son and 52 others have been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the murder of Janmejay Dolui," the CBI officer told agencies.

Dolui, a BJP worker, was killed in post-poll violence following the 2021 assembly election.

The CBI officer said that 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up.