A 10-member CBI team conducted a visit to the turmoil-hit Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal, on April 20 to probe controversies stemming from alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing.

Sandeshkhali, situated in the North 24 Parganas district has been engulfed with a multitude of concerns and peace presently remains elusive.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team dispersed into two parts with one personally visiting victims in the Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali to document their allegations. Meanwhile, the other part of the team proceeded to the Sandeshkhali Police Station to engage in discussions with local policemen.

Speaking to PTI, an official informed that they have spoken to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing, adding, "We are noting down their allegations.”

A week ago, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the various allegations being raised in Sandeshkhali, demanding a report on the same.

It may also be mentioned that an angry mob had hurled an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in January amidst their search of the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration scam case.