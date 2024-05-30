West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on May 30, expressed her concern over the incident that occurred during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri. A series of firecrackers exploded, causing severe burn injuries to numerous individuals.

Mamata Banerjee took to social media to convey her sympathy and solidarity with those affected, posting, "Shocked to know about the devastating firecracker incident at Puri during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Yatra, leading to injury of several persons. Pray to the Lord for their quick and complete recovery. Solidarity to Odisha Government."

The incident unfolded during the 'Chapa Khela' event at Narendra Pond as part of the Chandan Yatra celebrations. Hundreds of devotees had gathered to witness the traditional water sports when sparks from the burning crackers unexpectedly fell upon them, causing injuries.

More than 20 individuals were hurt, with some in critical condition. Immediate medical assistance was provided as all injured were swiftly transported to the district headquarters hospital. However, due to the lack of a dedicated burn unit, 18 critical patients were later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Additionally, other patients requiring specialised care were shifted to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.