After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail till June 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the decision, adding that it will be helpful for the elections.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case.

Taking to X, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections".

Aaditya Thackeray also took to X to hail the decision. He said, "@ArvindKejriwal ji getting justice and relief against the dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the BJP dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy!".

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "It is not just Arvind Kejriwal who has got interim bail but by Supreme Court's this decision truth has triumphed, this is a win of the Democracy and Constitution...The SC has played a major role in protecting Democracy..." Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The bench on May 8 told Enforcement Directorate counsel Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that it may pass the order on interim relief to Kejriwal on May 10.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.