West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury after car meets with accident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 24 sustained a minor head injury due to a car accident while travelling to Burdwan.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 24 sustained a minor head injury due to a car accident while travelling to Burdwan.
The incident occurred while Banerjee was returning to Kolkata, the state's capital, by road owing to poor weather conditions. Banerjee, seated in the front beside the driver, was injured when her head struck the windscreen.
It is a developing story. More details awaited
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