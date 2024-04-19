A CRPF jawan was found dead inside the washroom of a polling booth in West Bengal’s Mathabhanga on the night of April 18.

The incident came to light hours before the polling for the Lok Sabha elections began on three seats in the state.

The injured jawan was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

According to the hospital reports, the jawan had some head injuries.

The preliminary reports suggested that the jawan had slipped inside the bathroom, leading to his death.

His postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday, to ascertain the exact cause of his death.