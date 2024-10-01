West Bengal's protesting junior doctors, on October 1 resumed their indefinite 'total cease work'. This comes amid demands of ensured safety and security at all medical establishments.

Earlier in September, the junior doctors had partially rejoined their duties at government hospitals after a 42-day-long protest following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital.

According to media reports, representatives of protesting doctors said, "We are anguished regarding the slow proceedings of RG Kar horror investigations. In the last 50 days, only a few per cent of CCTV cameras have been put in place at state-run hospitals. The attack on doctors at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital shows the insufficient security of medics..."

They further stated that they have been feeling unsafe, adding that dissolvement of 'Rogi Kalyan Committees' at state-run hospital did not take place as assured by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "We demand the immediate removal of the health secretary of the state from his post," they said.

"It's been ten days passed we resumed work but none of the assurances were fulfilled given by the government. We see no progress in this. We have yet to get fearless working space at government-run hospitals. At this point, we are resuming full cease work from today until our demands get fulfilled," they added.

The junior medics have also called for a march from College Square to Dharmatala in central Kolkata on Wednesday and invited people from all walks of life to join them.

The junior doctors said that justice for the trainee doctor continued to be on top of their demand and it should be answered immediately without any further delay in the form of a protracted judicial process.