The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched raids at nearly six locations in West Bengal associated with absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan. The raids come in the wake of serious allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault against Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering probe against Sheikh Shahjahan, who stands accused of involvement in both sexual assault and land grabbing incidents in Sandeshkhali. These allegations have prompted the central agency to register a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and file a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR.

The raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate targeted the premises of a prominent West Bengal businessman believed to be associated with Sheikh Shahjahan. The searches spanned various locations, including the businessman's residence in Howrah and other sites in Sandeshkhali.

The allegations against Sheikh Shahjahan stem from numerous complaints lodged by women in Sandeshkhali, situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. These complaints accuse Shahjahan and his supporters of coercive land grabbing and sexual assault. The severity of the accusations has sparked a widespread protest in Sandeshkhali, with demonstrators demanding Shahjahan's immediate arrest.

Notably, Sheikh Shahjahan has been on the run since January 5, following an incident where a mob allegedly affiliated with him attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate. The officials were conducting searches at Shahjahan's premises in connection with a ration scam.