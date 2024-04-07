A woman from East Midnapore district, West Bengal has lodged an FIR against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

The woman claims to have been physically assaulted by the officers, along with her husband. She has also accused the officers of outraging her modesty.

The case has been registered at Bhupatinagar police station under various sections. Previously, the NIA team was attacked by a mob in Bhupatinagar while investigating a blast case related to a Trinamool Congress leader. Stones were pelted at their vehicle.

An FIR has been registered against Manabendra Jana and unknown individuals based on the NIA's complaint. Bhupathinagar Police Station has also registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and PDPP Act against Monobroto Jana, his family members, and unknown individuals.

Monobroto Jana has been arrested amidst the stone-pelting incident.

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