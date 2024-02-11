A former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA nas been arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

As per police, former MLA and CPI(M) leader Nirpada Sardar was arrested on Sunday morning from his house in south Kolkata and was taken to the Banshdroni police station for questioning.

The arrest of Sardar comes a day after the police arrested Uttam Sardar, a suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence.

A complaint was lodged against 117 people, including Nirapada Sardar, after the violence under sections related to attempting to kill one Shibprasad alias Shibu Hazra by organising illegal gatherings.

In addition, charges were also pressed against him for forcing women to participate in the protest from house to house, inciting to create disturbance and harassing the police by protesting.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP’s convener of the Basirhat parliamentary constituency Bikas Shing was also arrested on several charges.

The police also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Sandeshkhali where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.