Police perform a flag march on March 31 as the situation in West Bengal's Howrah remains tense.

A day after communal skirmishes during a Ram Navami parade in Howrah on Thursday, March 30, new complaints of stone pelting and arson emerged.

Today's violent attacks occur despite a significant police presence in the neighbourhood, including a riot control team.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple vehicles were set on fire in West Bengal's Howrah after two groups battled during Ram Navami celebrations.

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Many videos of the violence have gone viral on social media. A crowd can be seen invading a building and pelting stones at the inhabitants in one such video.

In the background, a terrified girl can be heard wailing "Papa."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the BJP, along with other right-wing organisations, was to blame for the Ram Navami violence in the industrial town of Howrah. She

She urged residents to keep the peace and stated that neither Hindus nor Muslims were responsible for the violence in Howrah.

"The tragedy in Howrah is quite tragic. The bloodshed in Howrah was neither the work of Hindus nor Muslims. The BJP, along with the Bajrang Dal and other similar organisations, were involved in the armed conflict " said Banerjee.