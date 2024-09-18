The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, currently protesting the brutal rape and murder of a fellow doctor at a Kolkata hospital, has reached out to the state Chief Secretary, requesting another meeting to address unresolved demands. Despite some progress in recent discussions with the government, key concerns remain unaddressed.

In a recent meeting on Tuesday, the state government conceded to certain demands, including the removal of Kolkata's police chief and two senior health officials. However, the Junior Doctors Front indicated that these measures are only a partial response to their five-point list of demands.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Front highlighted the challenges they have faced during their protests. "There have been repeated attempts to politicize our cause, false accusations of seeking positions of power rather than justice, and efforts to create divisions among us through emails and audio clips," the statement read.

Despite a lengthy discussion with the Chief Minister, the doctors felt that the government’s response fell short. While some demands were partially fulfilled, others remain unresolved, prompting the call for further dialogue.

The Junior Doctors Front also criticized certain aspects of the proposed "Aparajita Act," which includes provisions to halt night shifts for doctors. The protesting doctors argue that these measures could adversely impact healthcare delivery and undermine the profession.

The situation continues to unfold as the doctors await a response from the state government for a renewed dialogue to ensure their concerns are fully addressed.

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