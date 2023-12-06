A Howrah-bound local train experienced a derailment of one of its coaches on Tuesday as it was nearing Howrah railway station in West Bengal. As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.

Railways, in a statement, announced that the fifth coach of the Bagnan-Howrah local train derailed at 9:35 am, as informed by the Howrah control room. The incident occurred when the train was nearing Platform Number 14 of Howrah station.

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