West Bengal: Major fire breaks out at Sankrail Industrial Park, 11 fire tenders at spot
A major fire broke out at a warehouse in West Bengal's Howrah early morning of October 14. The incident took place at Sankrail Industrial Park with 11 fire tenders at spot fighting to bring the fire under control.
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Major fire outbreak in West Bengal's Howrah
A major fire broke out at a warehouse in West Bengal's Howrah early morning of October 14.
The incident took place at Sankrail Industrial Park with 11 fire tenders at spot fighting to bring the fire under control.
It is a developing story, More details awaited
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