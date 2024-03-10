Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee announced the party's formidable lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today, revealing the names of 42 candidates at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata. The announcement took place during the party's grand rally, the 'Jana Garjan Sabha,' spearheaded by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Prominent figures featured in the roster include Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Gopal Lamba from Darjeeling, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore.

The comprehensive list of TMC candidates is as follows:

1. Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik

2. Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

3. Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

4. Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani

5. Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

6. Malda North: Prasun Banerjee

7. Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan

8. Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman

9. Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan

10. Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan

11. Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra

12. Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari

13. Bangaon: Biswajit Das

14. Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

15. Dum Dum: Sougata Roy

16. Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

17. Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

18. Joynagar: Pratima Mondal

19. Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar

20. Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

21. Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh

22. Kolkata South: Mala Roy

23. Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

24. Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay

25. Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed

26. Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee

27. Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee

28. Medinipur: June Malia

29. Purulia: Shantiram Mahato

30. Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

31. Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

32. Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad

33. Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

34. Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal

35. Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy

36. Bishnupur: Sujata Khan

37. Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya



In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC secured victory in 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 18, and the Congress managed two seats. This tally marked a decline from the 2014 general elections when TMC dominated in 34 out of the 42 seats.

As a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, TMC asserted its inability to reach a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress party. In an announcement on Sunday morning, TMC declared that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not engage in any seat adjustment with Congress in the state as part of the INDIA coalition.

The electoral landscape now awaits the unfolding dynamics of this highly anticipated contest, with Mamata Banerjee's TMC seeking to retain its stronghold in West Bengal against a formidable opposition.