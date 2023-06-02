933 dead white-throated kingfisher, 868 Grey a red jungle fowl hydes, and 168 dead Grey francolin was seized from a smuggler in the Kakdwip area of West Bengal on May 2, reports emerged on the internet.

Based on intelligence from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), today(May 2) a covetted operation led by Chinmoy Barman, ADFO/24-Parganas South Forest Division, and staffs of Namkhana, Ramganga, Bhagabatpur, and Baraipur was carried out at Dholahat, Ramchandranagar of Kakdwip, West Bengal.

The wildlife crime control bureau has arrested one person namely Salauddin Mir (32) and seized 933 dead white-throated kingfishers, 868 Grey a red jungle fowl hydes 168 dead Grey francolins from his possession.

Interrogation revealed that he was carrying on this business since 2016 and was exporting the same to Russia, Canada, U.K, Denmark, Iceland, etc for use in designer apparel and accessories and fishing flyes.

Further investigation is on. The accused will be sent to Court for trial, as informed by sources.