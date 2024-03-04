The security forces in the Indo-Bangladesh border allegedly shot dead a man, a 'sadhu' while trying to enter India from the Bangladesh side.

The incident occurred at Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. The identity of the victim has not yet been recovered.

Earlier on March 2, the security forces in Meghalaya allegedly shot dead a suspected sugar smuggler while his accomplice was injured in firing near the Indo-Bangaldesh international border, officials said on Saturday.



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Officials said that one Asen M Marak, in his mid-forties, was killed in the firing from BSF Meghalaya Frontier on March 1.

The identity and whereabouts of his accomplice, who is believed to have been hit in the leg, are being ascertained by both police and BSF currently, said officials.