The members of fact-finding committee sat down in the middle of the road, protesting against the police and administration for stopping them from entering Sandeshkhali and meeting the victims.

One of the members of the committee speaking to the media said, "We are sitting here obediently to oppose as they (police) have stopped us illegally which is against our rights. We'll complain about it to the CM, Governor, Union HM and even to the PM. During Ram Navami, they did the same and stopped us because they were hiding something... I don't understand what kind of picture this state govt wants to portray before the world".

Slamming the Trinamool Congress led government in West Bengal for the collapse of Constitutional machinery in the state, the committee further stated, "Constitutional machinery is collapsed in the state. Unfortunately, Police are executing illegal orders and taking the law in hands. We want to meet victims of Sandeshkhali..."

The controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali erupted when the BJP accused aides of local Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual harassment and other nefarious activities. Ground reports by NDTV corroborated allegations of land grab and extortion, echoing the grievances of local residents who accused Shahjahan's associates of exploiting government welfare schemes for personal gain.

Shahjahan, currently on the run following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team conducting corruption raids, has intensified the scrutiny on Sandeshkhali. With two of his aides already in custody, the state police have made 17 arrests and established complaint centers to address the grievances of residents.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of instigating unrest on the island, with Mamata Banerjee suggesting an "RSS base" in Sandeshkhali, alluding to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's alleged involvement in the turmoil.

Also read: West Bengal: TMC minister claims Sandeshkhali assault allegations are 'fake'