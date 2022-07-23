West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee was produced before the Bankshall Court in Kolkata today after getting arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the state's alleged teacher recruitment scam.

The arrest comes just a day after Rs 20 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee, a "close associate" of Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday.

While the CBI is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment, the ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

As per reports Arpita Mukherjee is likely to be arrested soon.

Documents pertaining to around 10 properties, gold and diamond ornaments worth about Rs 50 lakh and more than 20 mobile phones have also been seized during the raid, ED said.

In addition to this, ED raided 11 locations, including the premises of Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, ex-president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, and others.