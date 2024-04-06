A team of the National Investigation Agency was attacked on the morning of April 6, during a raid.

The incident took place in Bengal’s East Medinipur district.

In the attack that took place in the Bhupitaninagar area, an officer of the anti-terror agency was injured.

According to a source, a NIA team arrived in Bhupitaninagar to raid in connection with a blast that happened there earlier.



A mob suddenly attacked the team during the search operation which resulted in the breaking of the vehicle’s windscreen.



The source further stated that the local police was informed about the raid beforehand; yet proper security arrangements were not put in place.

The NIA team went to Bhupitaninagar at around 5:30 am- much earlier than they were supposed to-and then asked for reinforcements, according to the police.

A complaint has been filed at the local police station by the NIA against Manabendra Jana and other unidentified persons. The anti-terror agency had gone to Bhupitaninagar to arrest Jana in the blast case.

