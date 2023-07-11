Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won 16330 seats and gained the lead in 3002 seats in the Panchayat elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have managed to win 3790 seats and is still in the lead in 802 seats.

While CPM has gained 1206 seats and holds the lead in 488 seats, CPI has won 10 seats and has retained its lead in four seats.

Congress outperformed CPI, capturing 488 seats and holding an 886-seat majority.



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Up to 4:30 PM, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had won 36 seats and was in the lead in 18 seats. With 23 seats won, Forward Block is in the lead with 11.

The counting of votes in the panchayat elections in West Bengal is underway amid tight security.

It is to be mentioned here that the election was marred by violence and over 33 people were killed in political clashes across the state since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month.

Polling was held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent.

In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence.