West Bengal police arrest three persons in connection to Durgapur gangrape case

West Bengal Police have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of a second-year medical student from Odisha, the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate confirmed on Sunday, October 12.

The survivor, a student of a private medical college in Durgapur, hails from Jaleswar, Odisha. According to her father, the student went out with a classmate to get something to eat, but two or three men allegedly arrived and raped her, while the classmate reportedly abandoned her and fled.

Speaking to reporters, the father described the incident, "At 10 pm, her friend called us to inform that our daughter had been raped. She was taken out under the pretext of getting food, but when other men arrived, she was left alone and assaulted. This occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 pm. The hostel was far, and security arrangements were inadequate. Despite such a serious incident, no immediate action was taken."

Authorities have assured that the survivor is receiving full medical and psychological support. On Saturday, Deputy Magistrate and SDO Durgapur, Ranjana Roy, stated that the student is in stable condition and her mother is staying with her. Roy emphasized that the administration is providing all possible assistance and assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the act as “highly condemnable and painful”, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures for students in hostels and public spaces.