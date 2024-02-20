The West Bengal Police today issued a statement, condemning the incident where a Sikh cop was allegedly called "Khalistani" by the Opposition party

The video was first shared by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showing a confrontation between protestors and a Sikh police officer.

She had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "overstepping constitutional boundaries".



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In a series of posts from the official West Bengal police X handle, it stated, "We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law"

"This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law...Stern legal action is being initiated," the post added.