West Bengal Police have arrested two more people in connection with the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials from North 24 Parganas.

Several ED members were injured after their team was attacked by a mob in Sandeshkhali on January 5. The attack happened when the probe agency officers went to Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

A case was registered by the police based on the Enforcement Directorate's complaint, and two people were earlier arrested in connection with the case. Sheikh, who is the prime accused, is still on the run.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off that the two accused, Sanjay Mondal and Ali Hossain Gharami, who were hiding in the guard room of a fish farming pond near Najat in North 24 Parganas, were arrested by a team of personnel from Basirhat police district earlier in the day.

They were produced before the local court, which sent them to one-day judicial custody.

The state police had registered three FIRs in connection with the incident, of which one was based on a complaint by locals that the ED officials were creating a ruckus in the area.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stayed the police's investigation against ED officers till March 31.