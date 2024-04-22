West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced its intention to challenge the recent ruling of the Calcutta High Court's division bench, which invalidated 25,753 appointments made in teaching and non-teaching roles in 2016.

WBSSC Chairman Siddharth Majumder expressed dissatisfaction with what he deemed an excessive response to alleged irregularities. While acknowledging flaws in around 5,000 appointments, Majumder criticised the cancellation of over 25,000 appointments as unjust.

Awaiting the verdict from the division bench, which is anticipated to encompass nearly 300 pages and around 350 cases, WBSSC emphasised the need for thorough legal analysis before determining the next course of action.