Stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday, January 2, smashing the windows of the express train. The incident comes just four days after the launch of the train in the state.

The incident occurred near Samsi Kumarganj on the Indian Railways' Kathia Division. The impact cracked the glass shield on the door, but all passengers are said to be safe. Railways, according to sources, has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and Opposition Leader, called the incident "unfortunate and sickening." He also wondered if it was retaliation for the 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the inaugural day. Furthermore, he urged the Prime Minister's Office to turn over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

On Friday, December 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, just hours after his mother Heeraben died. The Vande Bharat Express is the first in West Bengal and eastern India. Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

This is one of 475 Vande Bharat Express trains that the government plans to launch to commemorate 75 years of independence.

According to officials, the train, which travels 564 kilometres in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route. It will stop at three points: Barsoi, Malda, and Bolpur.

Speaking at the launch, PM had said, "Today's Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where 'Vande Mataram' slogan was coined."

The Prime Minister added, "The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943."



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