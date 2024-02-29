Amidst the political turbulence in West Bengal, the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan has sparked controversy, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari condemning the move.

Shahjahan's arrest, which occurred in North 24 Parganas, has raised eyebrows across party lines, with Adhikari alleging that the TMC government's actions are merely a facade, claiming Shahjahan is actually under their protection.

"This isn't arrest," declared Adhikari, "He (Sheikh Shahjahan) is under their (Government) protection. He has been assured by the Mamata government that nothing will happen to you, you'll be allowed to use the phone."

Adhikari attributed Shahjahan's arrest to mounting pressure from various quarters, including the public, the judiciary, and media, as well as the relentless efforts of the BJP and the mothers of Sandeshkhali.

"This is the voice of the 'Devishakti'," proclaimed Adhikari, advocating for severe punishment for the accused, even suggesting capital punishment. He emphasized, "The culprit must face harsh punishment, capital punishment should be given."



Sheikh Shahjahan, a Trinamool Congress leader, was apprehended by authorities after 55 days on the run. The arrest, which occurred on Thursday morning in the Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas, comes in the wake of serious allegations of sexual violence and land grabbing against the 53-year-old political heavyweight.

Accused of assaulting Enforcement Directorate officers during a raid on January 5, Shahjahan was swiftly produced in court in Basirhat and subsequently remanded to 10 days of police custody. This arrest closely follows a scathing reprimand from the Calcutta High Court, which chastised the state police for delays in taking action against him, insisting that "he should be arrested."