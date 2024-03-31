In Cooch Behar, West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Nisith Pramanik of attacking the convoy of West Bengal minister Udayan Guha. The incident reportedly occurred in the Ghughumari area of Cooch Behar while Guha's convoy was en route from a TMC election campaign rally in Dinhata.

According to TMC sources, the attack left several party workers injured. Udayan Guha, recounting the ordeal, claimed that the convoy was ambushed from behind "without any provocation," resulting in physical altercations and injuries to his aides.

The clash occurred amid a charged political atmosphere as the ruling TMC had organized a rally in Dinhata, while Nisith Pramanik had scheduled a street corner meeting in the same vicinity.

Reacting to the incident, TMC leader Partha Pratim Ray demanded the immediate arrest of Nisith Pramanik and announced plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP MP representing Cooch Behar.

In response, the BJP has refuted the allegations leveled by the TMC, further exacerbating the already strained relations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, TMC supporters staged a sit-in protest denouncing the attack. The party condemned the incident as "barbaric" and accused the BJP of fostering a culture of political violence rather than working for the welfare of the people.