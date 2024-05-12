The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking criminal proceedings against the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Piyali Das. The complaint alleges serious offenses including forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy against innocent women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the TMC highlighted a distressing incident where women from Sandeshkhali were allegedly coerced into signing blank papers by Sharma and Das. These papers were later used to file false rape complaints without the consent of the women involved. The TMC asserts that such actions not only abuse the law and power but also undermine the rights and dignity of the affected women.

The complaint further accuses the NCW of colluding with the BJP to exploit vulnerable women for political gain. This, the TMC claims, represents a betrayal of trust by the NCW and a departure from its mandate to protect and support women. The TMC condemns the BJP's alleged involvement in perpetrating illegal and unconscionable acts, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the democratic process through corrupt practices.

The TMC's complaint calls for immediate action, including the initiation of criminal proceedings against Sharma, Das, and other BJP leaders involved in the alleged offenses. Additionally, it requests the Election Commission to restrain the BJP from threatening women who wish to withdraw false complaints and from spreading further false allegations concerning the Sandeshkhali incident.

The TMC's complaint underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for swift and decisive action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and protect the rights of vulnerable individuals. As the general elections in West Bengal continue, the allegations raised by the TMC highlight the intense political tensions and the stakes involved in the contest for power in the state.