The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive action by lodging a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, and several others, concerning the Sandeshkhali issue.

This complaint stems from recent revelations made by certain individuals, captured on camera, indicating that the allegations of rape in Sandeshkhali were fabricated. These admissions prompted the TMC to escalate the matter formally.

Prior to lodging the complaint, the TMC organized a protest march in the Trimohini area of Sandeshkhali, denouncing what they perceived as a BJP-led conspiracy against women in the region. Their stance was fortified by the emergence of a sting operation, aired by a local television channel, which purportedly implicated the BJP in orchestrating the entire incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning to the BJP, cautioning against disrespecting the women of Bengal and emphasizing the irreparable consequences of compromising women's dignity.

The controversy intensified with the release of a video from the sting operation, wherein an individual identified as Gangadhar Koyal, purportedly a BJP Mandal president, is heard implicating Suvendu Adhikari in orchestrating the portrayal of non-assaulted Sandeshkhali women as rape victims. The individual claims that Suvendu assured him that certain influential figures aligned with the TMC in the area would not face legal repercussions unless he was falsely embroiled in a rape case.

Amidst these developments, Shahjahan, a central figure in the Sandeshkhali controversy, finds himself incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at his residence, which was part of an investigation into an alleged ration scam.

These unfolding events underscore the complexity and gravity of the Sandeshkhali issue, with political tensions intertwining with allegations of fabricated narratives, conspiracies, and criminal activities. The TMC's formal complaint to the Election Commission represents a significant escalation in their efforts to address and rectify the situation, as the ramifications of this controversy reverberate throughout West Bengal's political landscape.