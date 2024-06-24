The West Bengal Transport Department is set to launch two exclusive ladies' special buses in Kolkata starting June 25, aimed at ensuring the safety and comfort of women commuters during office hours,. A senior state official confirmed the development on Monday, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing women's safety and convenience.

The new service will feature buses departing from Howrah Station and heading towards Ballygunge, covering key areas in central and south Kolkata. "This initiative is designed to assist women commuters traveling from districts along the Howrah-Bandel line, providing a direct and convenient connection from the terminal station to their workplaces along the route during the morning rush hours," the official stated.

An official statement further detailed the routes and benefits of the service, highlighting its role in addressing the challenges faced by women during their daily commute. The introduction of these exclusive buses is expected to make travel safer and more comfortable for female passengers, particularly during peak office hours.