Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Satyan Chowdhury was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants. The incident took place in West Bengal's Baharampur.

Although the party's general secretary for Murshidabad was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

According to a local TMC leader, a group of individuals arrived on bikes and opened fire on Chowdhury at close range.

The police have launched an investigation into the murder.

According to sources, Chowdhury used to be close to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the past. However, he ended up joining the ruling TMC.