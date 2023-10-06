Two people died, while four others were injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after a mortar shell, flowing through the floodwaters of the Teesta River exploded.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, in the Chatra Para area of the district.

According to news agency PTI, the mortal shell belonged to the Army and was flowing through the floodwaters down the hills, following the cloudburst and flash floods in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Locals in the area said the incident happened while some people attempted to physically inspect the mortar shells.

Those killed in the incident were yet to be identified.



Also Read: Sikkim flash flood: Road link between Singtam-Burdang restored, search operation for missing soldiers continue



Meanwhile, the search for the missing Indian Army persons continues. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, and medical aid and extending communication facilities to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim.

The search for the missing Indian Army soldiers continues with the search focussing on the downstream areas of Teesta Barrage.

At the site of the incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores are being recovered.

Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, and special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations.