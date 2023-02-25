Union Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik, has alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked his car on February 25 in Dinhata, West Bengal's Coochbehar district. According to reports, TMC supporters pelted stones at the minister's car, causing the front windshield to crack. The minister claimed that the police were mere spectators and were shielding the perpetrators of the violence.

Pramanik further stated that TMC was sheltering miscreants and that people in the state were witnessing what was being done by the ruling party's supporters. The incident has sparked concerns over the safety and security of the common people in the state.

Reacting to the incident, BJP West Bengal spokesperson, Shamik Bhattacharya, demanded that the Governor should take steps for the imposition of Article 355 in the state. Bhattacharya stated that if a central minister's car can be attacked in this manner, then the security of the common people in the state is questionable.

However, Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, while reacting to the incident, accused BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari of instigating the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in West Bengal. "These leaders should be brought to task first," he stated.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing political tension in the state, with the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP trading allegations against each other.