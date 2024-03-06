The West Bengal government filed an urgent appeal with the Supreme Court to overturn a judgement from the Calcutta High Court ordering the CBI to investigate the Sandeshkhali case. The case revolves around an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi emphasized the urgency citing the demand for overnight compliance in an interim order.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision. The attack on ED officials occurred in January in North 24 Parganas district while they were en route to raid the residences of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with a ration 'scam' case.

Singhvi presented the plea before the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The bench directed him to move before the Chief Justice of India to determine the listing of the plea.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court transferred the Sandeshkhali case to the CBI following weeks of inaction. On February 29, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police, leading to his remand to 10-day police custody by Basirhat Court. The opposition BJP alleged that Shahjahan was placed under state police custody to avoid arrest by the ED and the CBI.

Tensions escalated in Sandeshkhali after the arrest with hundreds of women accusing Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual abuse and other offenses, leading to widespread protests on the island. The Supreme Court's consideration of the West Bengal government's plea will likely have implications for the ongoing investigation into the Sandeshkhali matter.