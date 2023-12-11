In a compelling address to the Rajya Sabha on December 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted a resounding triumph against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, following the recent Supreme Court verdict validating the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370. Shah's remarks came during discussions on The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amend) Bill, 2023, and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amend) Bill, 2023.

Amit Shah proudly declared, "The BJP government has broken the back of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir." He backed his statement with statistics, revealing a stark decline in terrorist incidents over the last decade. While 7,217 incidents occurred between 2004-2014, the subsequent 10 years saw a significant reduction, with only 2,197 reported incidents.

Addressing the long-standing territorial dispute, Shah unequivocally stated, "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is ours, and no one can take it from us." He emphasized the Indian claim by highlighting the reservation of 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Furthermore, Amit Shah challenged the narrative around Article 370's permanence, referencing the Supreme Court's acknowledgement that it was a temporary provision. He questioned, "If Article 370 was so fair and necessary, why would Nehru ji use the word temporary in front of it?" Shah argued that those asserting Article 370's permanence were disrespecting the intent of the Constituent Assembly and the Constitution. "The Supreme Court has said that Article 370 was a temporary provision, completely rejecting the claim that it could never be removed," Shah stated.