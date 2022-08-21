The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia responded on Sunday to allegations that the CBI had issued a look-out notice for him, saying that the action was taken since "nothing was found" during the raids on Friday.

Sisodia criticized the Prime Minister, saying that he was "roaming freely" throughout Delhi and called to the lookout notice as "nautanki" (drama).

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

On Saturday, the CBI started questioning people as part of its investigation into suspected irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022, which the AAP government recently withdrew.

This case occurred the day after the agency investigated 31 places, including the residence of Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that he might be detained "in the next two to four days" as the CBI searches escalate the verbal war between the AAP in Delhi and the BJP at the Centre.

At a press conference, Sisodia initiated a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was attempting to "stop" the Arvind Kejriwal government's "good work," particularly in the areas of health and education.

Sisodia added that "we are not scared" and that "the next election (for the Lok Sabha in 2024) will be Modi versus Arvind Kejriwal."