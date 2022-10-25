WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, on October 14 stopped working for many users around the world, especially in India, as sending and receiving text messages and videos were seized.

Meta Platforms, the company that owns WhatsApp, has stated that it is attempting to restore services. The services had been down for nearly an hour, and Meta provided no timetable for when they would be restored.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

WhatsApp's services were affected in numerous regions of India, with thousands of users unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned site.

Soon after this #Whatsappdown was started to trend on Twitter with over 150k tweets, and many users resorted to the network to share amusing jokes about the situation. Downdetector reported a large increase in complaints regarding the WhatsApp outage, with approximately 29,000 reports highlighted by users.

Every time other apps are done, people run to Twitter #WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/LHZRshKYOZ — Angel De man (@angeldeman4) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

According to Downdetector's heatmap, the interruption hit WhatsApp users in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.