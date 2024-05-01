WhatsApp’s new account restriction feature may temporarily block users from chatting with other users if they violate certain policies put forth by the mobile application.

The latest feature has been spotted in the latest Android beta version of the messaging app and as per WaBetaInfo, it will be rolled out in a future update.

Screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo describes that the new feature will impose a temporary block on users found in breach of specific WhatsApp policies following which users will not be able to commence new chats for a designated period. However, they will still retain the ability to receive and respond to messages within existing chats and groups which comes as a relief because essential communication will remain intact.

WhatsApp has tools which detect various forms of abuse, including spam-like behaviour, bulk messaging, and other activities violating its terms of service. They operate independently of message content due to the platform's end-to-end encryption, instead relying on behavioural patterns to flag suspicious activities.

This feature aims to balance the enforcing policy compliance and preserving user access. By opting for temporary restrictions over permanent bans, WhatsApp will offer users an opportunity to rectify their behaviour without forfeiting access to their data entirely.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new update to its messaging app, making the user interface look vibrant and more appealing. The platform has changed the colour scheme throughout WhatsApp and the shade of green has changed to match the company's brand colour. It is now vibrant green.