WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a crucial security update with the introduction of the char lock feature for its web version.

WhatsApp's web version, the WhatsApp Web, will be getting the chat lock feature which will enable features such as switching between platforms, providing privacy across mobile, desktop and tablet experiences.

Reports are also stating that WhatsApp's mother company Meta plans to extent this functionality to linked devices in the near future.

Noteworthy is that a secret code would be needed to open the list of locked chats from a linked device, ensuring an extra layer of security for their conversations across multiple devices.

Meanwhile, reports are also stating that the Meta owned app is working on a tool to improve controls for the users over the privacy of their conversations on WhatsApp for Android, while extending their capabilities across various platforms.